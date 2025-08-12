OnePlus Rumored to Test Blazing 165Hz Display for Upcoming Phones

A fresh rumor out of China suggests OnePlus is gearing up for a major leap in display technology, testing smartphone panels with an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate, a first for the brand.

The surprising twist? The first OnePlus phone to get the upgrade may not be a flagship at all but an unnamed mid-range model. The company reportedly plans to bring the same display tech to its high-end devices later, with the OnePlus 15 tipped as a likely candidate.

Higher Refresh Rate, Lower Resolution?

The new panel is said to feature a 1.5K resolution, which could strike a balance between sharpness and battery efficiency. This is especially interesting in light of rumors that the upcoming OnePlus 15 might ship with a lower resolution than its predecessor. The higher refresh rate could help offset the downgrade, delivering smoother animations and scrolling.

But Will It Matter for Gaming?

While 165Hz sounds impressive on paper, real-world benefits may be limited, at least for gamers. OnePlus devices running ColorOS, OxygenOS, or Realme UI have historically struggled to push beyond 60Hz/60fps in many popular games. Even the powerful OnePlus 13 failed to surpass that threshold in benchmark gaming tests.

If the situation doesn’t change, the upgrade could feel more like a spec sheet flex than a functional improvement. For day-to-day use, the visual jump from 120Hz to 165Hz is subtle, and most users may not notice a dramatic difference.

Why OnePlus Might Still Do It

While 165Hz displays have become a hallmark of dedicated gaming phones, they remain outside the mainstream for typical flagships. Even industry heavyweights like Samsung, Apple, and Google, leaders in display innovation, still cap their premium devices at 120Hz. This makes OnePlus’s rumored jump to 165Hz a bold move that could set it apart in the broader flagship market, even if the feature has so far been associated more with niche gaming hardware than everyday smartphones.

Spec bumps like this often appeal to hardcore tech fans and reviewers, boosting the brand’s competitive image. Even if gaming performance doesn’t fully utilize the 165Hz refresh rate, smoother scrolling and more responsive UI animations could still improve the user experience, at least in theory.

With OnePlus already deep into testing, we could see this high-refresh-rate tech arrive as soon as later this year. Whether it’s a real performance boost or just marketing muscle, fans will be watching closely.

ALSO READ: High Refresh Rate: Your Smartphone’s Hidden Superpower