OnePlus Set to Unveil OxygenOS 15 with AI Power and Personalization

According to the latest reports, OnePlus will begin rolling out its highly anticipated OxygenOS 15 update on October 24 at 3:30 PM IST. The company will launch this Android 15-based software update at a live-streamed online event. It promises to be a “breath of fresh air” to OnePlus’s signature operating system.

In a tweet from OnePlus, the company teased the upcoming update, underscoring its industry-leading speed, innovative AI enhancements, and refreshed design. OnePlus claims:

“OxygenOS 15 will be the fastest and most user-friendly version yet”

What to Expect from OxygenOS 15?

OxygenOS 15 will purportedly bring a range of improvements and new features, shaped by feedback from the OnePlus community. It will focus on better multitasking, enhanced animations, and personalization options. This update will make it easier than ever to tailor your OnePlus device to your preferences. The company stated:

“OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus’s latest AI features, strategically designed to enhance productivity and creativity across multiple common scenarios. Whether you’re juggling multiple apps or seeking a faster, more intuitive user experience, OxygenOS 15 is set to deliver.”

Eligible Devices for OxygenOS 15

A wide range of devices are eligible for the OxygenOS 15 update. These include:

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE3, CE3 Lite

OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite

The update will also be available for the OnePlus Pad. However, the company has not yet provided details about the rollout.

New Features and Customization Options

One of the rumored features of OxygenOS 15 is enhanced lock screen customization. This is a much-needed update. OnePlus users expressed frustration over the limited customization options currently available. It seems as if the company has listened to their feedback. According to leaks, the new update will allow users to go beyond just changing the clock position, possibly allowing for the addition of widgets and other customization options. It will be similar to those seen in HyperOS.

The OxygenOS 15 update comes just after Google started rolling out Android 15 for its Pixel phones. Other smartphone makers like iQOO and vivo are also joining the Android 15 wave, with iQOO announcing that its flagship iQOO 12 will receive the Funtouch OS 15 update starting mid-October. Vivo aims to roll out updates for its flagship X series first, with other eligible devices following by mid-2025.

Check Out: iPhone Alarm Hack: Wake Up to Any Song You Love with This Simple Trick! – PhoneWorld