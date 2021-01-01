OnePlus Smartwatch: Futuristic gadget release date leaked

The smartwatch market is getting a bit more competitive this year. OnePlus has long strived to create an ecosystem of gadgets that goes beyond smartphones. OnePlus has reported that it is working on a smartwatch referred to as OnePlus smartwatch in leaks to take on the like of Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3.

Besides the official announcement, however, there’s a lot we don’t know about the OnePlus Watch. Word of OnePlus Watch was first released in August when a product list published on the website of the Infocomm Media Creation Authority. Yet the remainder of 2020 went by without the appearance of a watch. The concern is what exactly Lau means by “early,” a period which might encompass anywhere from this month to the first half of the year.

Lau’s “early next year” comment indicates that the watch will arrive alongside the OnePlus 9 series. Nevertheless, it is likely that the company will announce a watch at a separate event.

According to Pete Lau, OnePlus is currently working with Google to create watch software. Now, he didn’t directly state that OnePlus Watch is going to run on Wear OS, but the business partnering with Google leaves nothing to the imagination.

There is currently no clear figures of how much the OnePlus Watch will value. Provided that this is the company’s first smartwatch, there is no current model that will give us a glimpse of pricing.

We hope to see great features included with the OnePlus Watch. With a range of competitive smartwatches actually available, the OnePlus Watch will require some convincing features to set it apart from the rest of the group, particularly the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.