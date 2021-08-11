Samsun has got many competitors this time. Previously Xiaomi announced to launch Mi Mix 4 just one day ahead of Samsung unpacked event and now OnePlus has suddenly teased a device to launch today, stealing the spotlight from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 all set to launch today. OnePlus Teaser Reveals new device announcement Today.

The teaser released by OnePlus is very confusing and reveals nothing except the date and time. For this mystery device, the company has decided to hold an event today, August 11, at 10 AM ET. It is the same time when the Samsung Unpacked event will start.

The teaser above reveals that OnePlus is going to launch a concept device however the thing which surprised me is that all this time we did not get any OnePlus hardware that makes us believe that the concept device is on its way.

The first glance at the teaser makes us believe that the device is a foldable one but when we inspect closely, we can easily see that the upcoming device has two displays joined by a hinge. It is not like the Samsung display which is quite flexible and folds completely.

Though the teaser is vague, all we extract from it is that there are two displays with minimal bezels. One of the displays has a volume rocker on the left side whereas the right side of the other display has a power key and physical alert slider.

While OnePlus has tried to steal the show, I do not think so it can compete with the Korean tech giant with these two screened devices. Samsung has now gone beyond our expectations and is all set to launch the flexible foldable display. It is expected that in an effort to steal the limelight, OnePlus will not get many viewers as most of them would be busy watching Samsung Unpacked event.

I will also be one of those people, but after the Samsung event finishes, I will definitely be curious to see what company is going to launch for which it had the courage to launch the device at the same date when Samsung was launching its foldable lineup.

Let’s wait and watch.

