OnePlus Teases Its First Foldable Phone In An Official Video
Rumors claim that the highly anticipated foldable phone by OnePlus will launch at some point this month. It will be the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed OnePlus Open. The company even officially started its teaser campaign hinting at an imminent launch. A few days ago an Indian actress was spotted boasting the Open in the open and now a hype-building teaser campaign has started. It means that we will soon see the OnePlus’s first Foldable Phone in the market.
In the teaser video, OnePlus boss Pete Lau makes an appearance while giving an interview. He talks about the foldable phone’s hinge design, on which the parent company apparently holds 35 patents. As claimed by the company, its first foldable phone will close without any hinge gap. OnePlus demonstrated in a test in which a sheet of paper was ‘trapped’ inside and then the phone was lifted by that sheet of paper, without it sliding off. Isn’t it amazing? This moment also gives us a glimpse at the hardware. However, the fact is that there’s a huge chunk of cardboard-like material on top of the huge camera bump, so we are unable to see that. Let’s have a look:
According to the latest reports, Open’s hinge has 31 fewer components as compared to the Oppo Find N2. It will reduce its size by 37%. OnePlus CEO Lau stated:
“Our company is bringing the best phone to the race, despite not joining said foldable race among the first. He vows a fast and smooth experience as we’re used to from other OnePlus devices. Oh, and the alert slider is in.”
The highly anticipated foldable smartphone was joint-developed by OnePlus and Oppo teams. Both teams brought their unique expertise to the table. The company claims that there will be numerous ‘go to market’ strategies. It probably confirms that the same device will be marketed as the OnePlus Open internationally and the Oppo Find N3 in China. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.