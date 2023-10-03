OnePlus Teases Its First Foldable Phone In An Official Video

Rumors claim that the highly anticipated foldable phone by OnePlus will launch at some point this month. It will be the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed OnePlus Open. The company even officially started its teaser campaign hinting at an imminent launch. A few days ago an Indian actress was spotted boasting the Open in the open and now a hype-building teaser campaign has started. It means that we will soon see the OnePlus’s first Foldable Phone in the market.

OnePlus Open Teaser Video Surfaced Online

In the teaser video, OnePlus boss Pete Lau makes an appearance while giving an interview. He talks about the foldable phone’s hinge design, on which the parent company apparently holds 35 patents. As claimed by the company, its first foldable phone will close without any hinge gap. OnePlus demonstrated in a test in which a sheet of paper was ‘trapped’ inside and then the phone was lifted by that sheet of paper, without it sliding off. Isn’t it amazing? This moment also gives us a glimpse at the hardware. However, the fact is that there’s a huge chunk of cardboard-like material on top of the huge camera bump, so we are unable to see that. Let’s have a look: