The compact smartphone market is heating up as OPPO and OnePlus, both under BBK Electronics, prepare to release small but powerful flagship devices. While OPPO is also working on a “Mini” version of its upcoming Find X8, OnePlus is reportedly developing a compact flagship for the Chinese market, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus to Launch Compact Flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

According to leaks by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), OnePlus’s compact flagship will feature a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Despite its smaller size, the phone is expected to deliver top-tier performance, rivalling other leading Android smartphones.

This move into the compact flagship segment seems strategic for OnePlus, especially as consumers show renewed interest in smaller, high-performance phones. The device could cater to users seeking portability without sacrificing premium features.

OnePlus vs. OPPO: Targeting Different Audiences

Although OnePlus and OPPO share a parent company, their compact flagships will target distinct audiences. The two brands appear to be emphasizing unique design elements and hardware differences to avoid direct competition.

For instance, the chipset choices could set these devices apart. While the OnePlus compact phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite, OPPO’s Find X8 Mini might feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400, which will also power the standard Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models. These differences suggest that OPPO might aim for a more affordable compact option, while OnePlus focuses on a high-performance premium experience.

Where Will the OnePlus Compact Fit?

There’s speculation about where the new compact device will fit within OnePlus’s lineup. It could either join the brand’s numbered flagship series, such as the upcoming OnePlus 13 or become part of the Ace lineup.

Interestingly, OnePlus is already gearing up to release the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro next month. These models will also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. Some reports hint that the compact flagship could debut as the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, offering users another compelling option in the Ace series.

OPPO’s Compact Entry: The Find X8 Mini

On the other side, OPPO’s rumored compact offering, the Find X8 Mini, will align closely with the rest of the Find X8 series in terms of design and features. Although details about its exact specifications remain sparse, leaks suggest that OPPO might focus on delivering a balanced, value-oriented device for those who want a smaller phone without breaking the bank.

Compact Flagships: A Smart Move?

The resurgence of compact flagships highlights a shift in the smartphone market. For years, larger displays dominated consumer preferences, but there’s a growing niche for smaller devices that deliver flagship-level performance. If the leaks hold true, both OnePlus and OPPO could attract a dedicated fanbase with their respective compact models.

With OPPO’s Find X8 series and OnePlus’s Ace lineup aiming for different market segments, these releases might not just avoid internal rivalry but also strengthen BBK Electronics’ position in the global smartphone market. Both phones are expected to make waves when they arrive, offering a fresh alternative in the compact flagship segment.

See Also: HMD Global Teases the OnePlus 2 Pro: A Minor Upgrade?