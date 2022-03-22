After the successful merger with OPPO, OnePlus is all ready to expand its product portfolio this year. According to a reliable source, the OnePlus is going to launch at least six smartphones until September 2022. That’s a lot more than ever before. Let’s dig into it.

First of all, OnePlus is all ready to launch the international variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro by the end of this month.

OnePlus to Launch Six new Smartphones until September 2022

Then, in April, the company will unveil the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. At the end of April, or in early May, the OnePlus Nord 2T will make its debut. However, in May, the company will announce the OnePlus 10R.

See Also: Is OnePlus Nord 3 a Rebranded Version of Realme GT Neo3? Specs Leaked

Most probably, the company will launch the OnePlus Nord 3 in July. The phone may also be called Nord Pro – either everywhere or just in some markets. Finally, for this leaked roadmap, the OnePlus 10 Ultra (alternative name: OnePlus 10 Pro Plus) will launch in September.

All of these will definitely require a lot of work keeping software up-to-date and bug-free. Let’s hope OnePlus will manage to do that better than it has in the recent past.

OnePlus has not itself revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will soon get more official information about the upcoming devices of the company.

Check Also: Oxygen OS 12 released for OnePlus 8, 8Pro, 8T and 9R