OnePlus To Launch World’s First Smartphone With Whopping 24GB RAM

We have been getting many rumors and leaks regarding the OPlus group (Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme) since the beginning of this year. Recently, a reliable tipster announced that OnePlus is all set to release the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, the world’s first smartphone with a whopping 24GB of RAM. However, this is not it. Today, we have come to know that Oneplus will not be the only brand to release a high-capacity RAM phone. Other than OnePlus Phones, Realme, and Oppo handsets will also boast the said amount of RAM in the coming days. It is not surprising at all as OnePlus, Realme & Oppo are members of the same family.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Is Tipped To Be World’s First Smartphone With 24GB RAM

The point worth mentioning here is that the leak did not specify whether a large amount of RAM would be virtual or physical. According to leakster, the OPlus group is now moving towards popularizing large memory phones. It is quite obvious that the upcoming flagship smartphones from these brands will come with 16GB RAM as a bare minimum, while the top variant will boast 24GB RAM. In addition to that, the OPlus software ColorOS is tipped to offer better background app management due to large-sized RAM.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to be the world’s first 24GB RAM smartphone. The upcoming handset will use an LPDDR5x memory and so will the mysterious Realme phone. These upcoming phones from the OPlus group will also come with 1TB of storage. Ace 2 Pro is tipped to be a more powerful version of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus. Rumors claim that the smartphone will share most of its specs with Reno and will come with the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip instead of a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. There had been no words regarding these 24GB phones by the OPlus family yet. Stay tuned to get more information.

