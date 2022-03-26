According to some latest leaks, the OnePlus is going to launch two wearable devices very soon – Watch 2 and Band 2. Although, the OnePlus Watch was not a successful device. But the company is hopeful to bring two more wearables this year.

OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Band 2 to Launch Soon

According to Pricebaba, and leaker Mukul Sharma, both the OnePlus Watch 2 and the OnePlus Band 2 have entered the production stage in Europe and Asia. That information suggests the two new wearables are set to launch ater this year.

Last year the company has unveiled OnePlus Band in January and the OnePlus Watch in March. So, it seems like we will get new iterations every year. Anyhow, OnePlus has not revealed any information about its future plans.

Just recently, OnePlus has also unveiled the expected launch date of its upcoming devices. according to the road map, the company will launch around six devices by the end of September. These devices include the OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the OnePlus 10R.

