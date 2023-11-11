OnePlus Watch 2 To Boast Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, Wear OS 4 & Much More

Many smartphone makers have been joining the race to bring new and amazing smartwatch designs to the market. Nowadays, people just can’t get enough of the tiny yet powerful screens on their wrists. Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus also dipped its toes into the smartwatch market back in 2021 with the OnePlus Watch. It came with amazing specs and a long-lasting battery. However, it disappointed users with its software. Anyhow, now the company is tipped to be working on a new wearable dubbed OnePlus Watch 2. A few days back, some renders along with hardware information of the device surfaced online. Recently, a reputable leaker shared some other specs of the upcoming gadget.

OnePlus Watch 2 Leaks Hint At A Bold Redesign

According to the latest leaks, OnePlus Watch 2 will boast a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It will be slightly bigger than its predecessor beating it by .04 inches. Moreover, the AMOLED display of Watch 2 will be in line with the Nord Watch’s screen, which the company used before. However, it is tipped to be different from its 2021 first-generation watch.

Reports claim that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip will power the upcoming watch. The watch is expected to pack fully modern specs. If we talk about its predecessor, it came with a circular 1.39-inch, 454 by 454 OLED screen. At that time, it left a nice impression. However, it disappointed heavily when people used it as a daily wristwatch. For instance, its step-tracking was quite inaccurate. The custom operating system of the OnePlus Watch paled as compared to Wear OS and Samsung’s One UI. After that, OnePlus launched the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord Watch. The Nord watch was only launched in India, so, many people were not able to test it.

Now, the company is working on Watch 2. We hope that the upcoming one will be quite different. Some leaksters claim that the upcoming wearable by OnePlus will be powered by Wear OS 4. If it came out to be true, then it would end many complaints about OnePlus’ custom OS. No doubt, it would be a welcoming surprise. It seems as if OnePlus will make a solid comeback into the smartwatch world with this upcoming wearable. What do you guys think? Do share with us in the comment section.