OnePlus Watch design and release date leaked

For a very long time, OnePlus has been working to launch a smartwatch. Finally, as the brand’s first smartwatches have started to earn certificates, it seems like the moment has arrived for it. Yeah, you heard it correctly, OnePlus watch set to arrive in first half of 2021.

We really do not know a great deal about the watch, but it sounds like it’s been in production for a while, and there’s growing proof that it launching soon.

From Oppo to Realme to Vivo, all of the sister companies of OnePlus have revealed or introduced a smart watch under the BBK Electronics umbrella. The Oppo and Vivo smartwatches are the latest in this campaign, and OnePlus doesn’t lag far behind from it.

The Chinese smartphone maker might launch two smartwatches this time, according to the OnePlus Health application. One of them will have a circular dial and the model number W501GB will bear it. In comparison, the second watch with the model number W301GB will have a square dial.

These smartwatches could be named as ‘Watch RX’ and ‘OnePlus Watch’, respectively. It was anticipated that OnePlus will ship its smartwatch with Google Wear OS.

OnePlus has yet to publicly reveal the OnePlus Watch launch date. But Pete Lau, CEO OnePlus has announced that it will release early in 2021.