OnePlus Watch; leaks tip amazing specs and we LOVED it !

The company has announced that it will announce its first OnePlus watch alongside the launch of OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd. Although the exact name of the product is unknown, it is being dubbed the OnePlus Watch. Today, just days before the announcement, a recent leak has exposed the bulk of the device’s specs.

The Tipster has posted on a number of OnePlus Watch specs, with Warp Charge technology being one of the most notable. With only 20 minutes of charging, the duo claims that it can have a week’s worth of fuel. You can expect a 46mm dial, an IP68 score, and silver or black variants in terms of style.

What’s more…

According to a OnePlus Watch leak, the device will sport automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, heart rate control, stress tracking, and other features. Onboard, there will be a SpO2 camera. The publication goes on to state that the watch would have a number of movement monitoring modes.

In terms of your smartwatch, alerts can smoothly show on the TV, or you can use your smartwatch to monitor the smart display, or your smartwatch can sense that you’ve fallen asleep and then put your smart display to sleep.

There’s also 4GB of data, the ability to make and receive calls, notification access, phone music functions, and OnePlus TV remote control features.

The smartwatch will be running a custom WearOS that is identical to OxygenOS.

There is currently no news on its processor. It might be available in both regular and LTE versions.