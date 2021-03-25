OnePlus Watch with Two-Weeks battery Life available at Price $159

Finally, the OnePlus Watch has revealed yesterday alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s a company’s latest smartwatch that isn’t running on Wear OS, which uses a different operating system. The smartwatch has a round dial, a steel body, and an excellent layout around the OLED display, as predicted.

OnePlus Smart-Watch Features:

A sleek round dial, a stainless steel body, and a 1.39-inch OLED display with a 326-pi resolution are includes in OnePlusWatch. This watch is available in a single 46mm size and is protected by sapphire glass. Two tactile control buttons are also available on the right side of the smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch provides workouts tracking feature with more than 110 sports and swimming activities. 5ATM + IP68, respectively dust, and water resistance are included. The standard test of heart pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking, sleep, and stress monitoring are also available.

As far as networking is concerned, the smart-watch features Wi-fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The software is supported by a proprietary RTOS, with OnePlus‘ Watch OS on top, and there is 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage equipped in the smartwatch. You can communicate with messages on a smartwatch, take hands-free calls and can control your music playlist.

Aside from the design, the OnePlus smartwatch has powerful battery life, connectivity, and proactive fitness. On the power side, the OnePlus promised to deliver two weeks battery life, and if for some reason you’re running low, you can power up a watch for a full day only with five minutes charge. The 402mAh battery is also good for one week after 20 minutes of charging. For charging purposes a proprietary 2 Pogo pin charger is available.

The OnePlus Watch comes in silver and black color choices. From April 14th, the OnePlus Watch will be available for sale at starting price of $159 (Approximately Rs. 25,000), and the OnePlus also teased a Cobalt Limited Edition version which will have a golden shade is set to arrive later this year.

