OnePlusTag to be launched this year to compete Apple’s ‘Airtag’

Manufacturers of smartphones have been extending their product ecosystems to incorporate a slew of new items. Smartwatches were first, followed by wireless earphones and, most recently, item tracking tags. With their SmartTag and AirTag gadgets, Samsung and Apple have already entered the segment once controlled by Tile. OnePlusTag might be next, according to a new trademark.

According to recent sources, OnePlus has filed a patent application that cites the OnePlus Tag as well as other OnePlus goods. According to the patent database, OnePlus filed the patent on May 18, 2021, indicating that the firm has only just begun development on the product.

The possible item tracking tag might be saved for a future occasion. In the summer, the Nord 2 should get its own introduction, and a OnePlus 9T variant wouldn’t be unexpected to see in the fall.

If that’s the case, the gadget will have comparable characteristics as Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag.

There is no information on the pricing, release date, or other features at this time. As the firm prepares to introduce the Nord CE 5G in the next days, OnePlus has failed to make any announcements or releases that mention the OnePlusTag.

Oppo is also rumoured to be working on an item tracking tag like OnePlusTag. Given how closely OnePlus and Oppo have collaborated in previous years, it’s possible that OnePlus’ product may just be a rebranded version of Oppo’s offering.



