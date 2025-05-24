Onic Becomes First Digital Telecom Brand in Pakistan to Offer GPT 4o Premium Free to All Customers

Onic, continues to transform the telecommunications experience by becoming Pakistan’s first truly digital telecom brand, to offer GPT 4o Premium, fully integrated into the Onic app and available free for all users. This innovation marks a major milestone and reinforces Onic’s position at the forefront of digital advancement in the industry.

Globally, access to GPT 4o Premium by OpenAI is generally limited to paid subscriptions. Onic has removed this restriction by offering this advanced artificial intelligence technology as part of its existing customer plans.

“Onic has consistently demonstrated a commitment to redefining what a digital telecom brand can be. The integration of GPT 4o Premium into the Onic experience is not just a technological advancement, it is a step toward democratizing access to AI in Pakistan,” said Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G. “We are proud to support a platform that puts innovation directly into the hands of the people and continues to set new standards for the industry.”

Commenting on the launch, Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head of Onic Pakistan, said, “Making GPT 4o Premium available to all our users at no cost reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation. By integrating this powerful AI directly into the Onic app, we are giving our customers easy access to tools that support creativity, productivity, and smarter everyday decisions.”

With the introduction of GPT 4o, users can access intelligent features that enhance content creation, support decision making, and provide real time solutions, all from within the Onic app. Whether drafting ideas, answering questions, or exploring topics, Onic customers now have an advanced digital assistant at their fingertips.

At its core, Onic is more than a telecom brand. It is a platform built for digital natives who expect more than just connectivity. By focusing on user empowerment, innovation and convenience, Onic continues to reshape how people live, connect and thrive in the digital era. The future is not approaching, it is already here and Onic is leading the way.

