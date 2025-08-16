Onic proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of transforming Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape through a fully digital, end-to-end customer experience.

As the country’s first fully digital telecom brand, Onic empowers users with complete control over their mobile journey, free from the limitations of traditional telecom. Built for digital natives, the brand champions freedom, flexibility, and transparency, fostering a loyal community that views Onic as a partner in their connected lifestyle.

Since launch, Onic has eliminated the need for physical interactions, enabling customers to activate SIMs, manage accounts, recharge, and access support entirely through intuitive mobile and web platforms. This frictionless approach has set new standards for telecom convenience in Pakistan.

Onic Celebrates Two Years of Redefining Pakistan’s Digital Telecom Experience

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said: “Onic’s rapid rise is a testament to our Group’s vision to lead Pakistan’s digital transformation. In just two years, Onic has redefined the mobile experience with unmatched convenience, transparency, and control, setting a new benchmark for the industry and inspiring the future of telecom in Pakistan.”

Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head – Onic Pakistan, added: “As we celebrate this milestone, I am humbled by how far we’ve come in redefining telecom for Pakistan. In just two years, we have built a best-in-class app experience, achieved complete digital payment adoption, and proudly served an entirely app-based user base. This is only the beginning, we will continue to push boundaries, set new benchmarks, and build a more connected, digital future for the country.”

With a seamless digital ecosystem at its core, Onic remains committed to expanding innovation, enhancing accessibility, and supporting Pakistan’s journey towards a fully connected and digitally empowered society.