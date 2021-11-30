Online Documents Attestation System Introduced for Medical Workers

The Ministry of National Health Services is making it simple for physicians and other medical professionals to get their credentials authenticated. The organization has established an online system that allows you to certify medical records with a few clicks. To certify their papers, all Doctors, Dentists, Paramedics, Homeopaths, Nurses, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists, Tabib, and Allied Health Professionals can now visit specified offices of courier TCS Pvt Ltd (Punjab, Sindh, KPK, FATA, AJ&K, and GB) and M&P Pvt Ltd. (Islamabad & Balochistan).

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has launched an online portal to facilitate attestation for doctors, dentists, paramedics, homeopathists, tabibs, and physiotherapists.

How to Attest Documents:

An online platform has been created by The Ministry of National Health Services, according to their rules, Regulations, and Coordination to let all medical employees get verification of their credentials. The portal’s URL is https://das.nhsrc.gov.pk/. The internet gateway is now operational and available to all physicians, dentists, paramedics, homeopathists, tabib, and physiotherapists. By registering at the site, any healthcare worker can become a participant in the online verification system. You just have to fill out the registration form with general details and submit it.

when the account creation will start, the One Time Password (OTP) will be emailed, which will be entered on the site. If the OTP is accurate, the account will be created properly, and a greeting will appear on the homepage. By selecting “Attestation” from the left menu, you can submit an attestation request. It will ask for basic information again, such as your qualification, experience, employment, and so on. Following that, you will be sent an application print. Depending on the choices, you must print this application and deliver it to the Ministry through courier or personally using the “Walk-In” option.

