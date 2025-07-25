Online Drug Dealer Supplying ‘Ice’ to Karachi Students Arrested in SIU Raid

A man accused of selling the highly addictive drug crystal meth, commonly known as “ice”, to college and university students through online platforms has been arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Karachi.

The suspect, Ali Wazir, was taken into custody during a police raid in Shah Latif Town. Authorities say he had been operating a digital network to supply drugs directly to students at educational institutions across the city.

Online Drug Dealer Used Encrypted Apps to Secretly Sell Crystal Meth to Students

According to SIU Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), officers recovered 250 grams of crystal meth from the online drug dealer’s possession during the raid. The arrest followed a period of surveillance, during which police tracked his movements and online activity.

Wazir used social media and messaging apps to avoid traditional detection methods. His customer base included students from well-known colleges and universities. -SIU official

This is not Wazir’s first run-in with the law. He has previously been arrested multiple times and faces several drug-related cases in different police stations throughout Karachi. Police records also link him to illegal arms possession and gambling operations.

Investigators believe he used online platforms to expand his drug business while staying off the streets, making him harder to track.

Digital Drug Dealing on the Rise

Authorities warn that this case highlights a dangerous trend, the growing use of digital tools for drug distribution. With students increasingly active on social media, online drug dealers are shifting to encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms to reach them directly.

“This isn’t just a street problem anymore. These criminals are going digital,” said a senior SIU officer. “It’s a serious threat to our youth.”

Police are now expanding their investigation to identify Wazir’s suppliers and customers. His digital records, chat history, and contact lists are being examined for evidence of a larger network.

Officials also plan to increase monitoring of online drug activity and work with educational institutions to raise awareness among students and staff.

The arrest of Ali Wazir has once again drawn attention to the silent but dangerous spread of narcotics among students in Karachi. As the lines between the physical and digital worlds blur, law enforcement and families must adapt to tackle this growing threat.

