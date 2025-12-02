Pakistan Exposes Legal Vacuum as Online Drug Trafficking Surges Across Social Media and Dark Web

The federal government has formally acknowledged that Pakistan has no dedicated laws to combat the fast-growing wave of cyber-enabled drug trafficking, even as narcotics dealers increasingly shift their operations from street corners to social media feeds, encrypted apps, and dark-web marketplaces.

In a written response submitted to the National Assembly, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that neither the Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 nor the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 carry provisions tailored for online drug crimes. The gap leaves federal agencies with unclear jurisdiction and limited power to dismantle digital drug networks that target young users.

Despite all forms of drug possession and sale remaining criminal under CNSA, the ministry admitted that enforcement has become “hampered” by the absence of explicit cyber clauses, a weakness traffickers are exploiting through WhatsApp groups, Instagram pages, Telegram channels and rogue online pharmacies.

Weak Enforcement Capacity Laid Bare

The Interior Ministry’s reply also exposed significant capability gaps inside the country’s narcotics enforcement system.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the main body responsible for drug control, lacks key digital investigation tools such as live-call interception, email and IP tracing, online activity monitoring, and forensic capabilities needed to track drug networks operating on encrypted platforms or the dark web.

These limitations have left investigators unable to follow digital money trails, penetrate seller groups or identify administrators of online drug stores that operate under anonymous profiles.

Even more striking was the ministry’s admission that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan’s chief cybercrime agency, has not launched any specialized operations targeting online drug trafficking in Islamabad. The ministry merely noted that the matter “pertains to FIA”, offering no details on ongoing cyber patrols or investigations.

The disclosures reinforce long-standing concerns that Pakistan’s enforcement model remains built for conventional drug policing, while traffickers have already transitioned to sophisticated digital ecosystems.

Inter-Agency Task Force Doing the Heavy Lifting

According to the government’s reply, coordination between agencies now heavily relies on the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) created under the Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019. This framework distributes responsibilities as follows:

FIA conducts cyber-patrols, collects intelligence and assists ANF in tracing online drug activity.

PTA provides data, blocks websites and deactivates accounts involved in illicit drug sales.

ANF leads enforcement operations but lacks the technical capabilities required to access darknet markets or trace encrypted communication.

While the IATF provides a basic structure, experts say it remains limited by weak legal clarity, no dedicated cyber-narcotics units, and outdated digital tools.

Government Finally Mulling Legal Amendments

In one of the most significant acknowledgements, the Interior Ministry conceded that Pakistan’s legal framework was designed for an era where drug crimes occurred “physically”, not digitally. Existing laws fail to criminalize activities such as:

Selling narcotics through encrypted apps

Running dark-web drug marketplaces

Promoting narcotics through social media

Using digital wallets or crypto for drug payments

The ministry confirmed that “amendments to the existing legal framework are essentially needed to counter the use of the Dark Net and other online applications for drug trafficking.”

Officials say the government is weighing amendments that would:

Bring cyber-enabled drug crimes under explicit federal jurisdiction

Add special powers for online surveillance and data requests

Establish clearer roles for FIA, ANF and PTA

Create new offences related to dark-web drug trading

Such reforms are now seen as urgent, as online narcotics sales increasingly target teens and young adults through platforms where oversight is minimal and identities can be concealed.

A Growing Threat With No Digital Guardrails

Pakistan is among the region’s fastest-digitizing societies, but its legal and enforcement structures have not kept pace. As smartphone penetration rises and online anonymity becomes easier, drug dealers are finding low-risk, high-reach avenues to market narcotics to urban youth.

The government’s admission highlights a widening gap between digital crime realities and the state’s ability to respond, a gap traffickers are exploiting daily. For now, the country’s war on narcotics remains stuck in an analogue era, while the drug trade has already gone fully digital.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Youth at Grave Risk as Online Drug Trade Spreads Unchecked, Experts Warn