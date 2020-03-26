9 Best Online Grocery Stores Serving In Pakistan During The Quarantine Get Everything Delivered At Your Door Step

E-commerce has taken over every inch of our lives now, then why not our kitchen counter? Isn’t it a dream come true to get your grocery done while staying in the bed!?

Well, there are very few E-marts delivering all-across Pakistan and I present you the best online grocery stores to order from all-across Pakistan. Get ready to sit back, relax and do your grocery shopping!

Considering the COVID-19 situation stores have been added to the list who are serving groceries in Pakistan during the quarantine. Get your grocery done in the quarantine. Due to high load, you may face some inconvenience but your products will get delivered stay calm! Stay home stay safe!

Best Online Grocery Stores in Pakistan

Starting with

1.QnE- SImplifying Lives

QnE serves the complete range of grocery and a variety of other products at your doorstep. This is not only an authentic but trusted E-mart for Pakistan. They provide the best quality products of a wide variety on affordable rates topped up with amazing discount offers off and on. Shop grocery online at QnE to save some extra rupees for yourself!

Other than grocery shopping you can also get a variety of products from categories such as Fashion, mobiles & tablets, entertainment, computing, beauty & grooming, makeup, home appliances, stationery and much more.

2.DMart

Daraz is known for its wide range of products being supplied all over Pakistan, but did you know that Daraz has an exclusive online Grocery Store as well? You will find the top quality, original brands and a wide range of products on DMart. They deliver all over Pakistan and deal in good-quality, authentic and affordable products with a lot of special offers and deals.

3.Yayvo Superstore

Yayvo.com is soo far the best online grocery store in Pakistan serving all over Pakistan. Yayvo is known for its quality products and is trusted by its online customers who love to get their grocery done at the comfort of their homes. Yayvo serves everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to shampoos and cleaners all at one place delivering at your doorstep. Order everything you need from Yayvo and get it delivered all across Pakistan.

4.Naheed.pk

Naheed.pk is a very classy and trusted E-mart serving only the best to you at your doorsteps all over Pakistan. Naheed.pk offers the complete range of grocery products at the best rates, top quality brands, original products, speedy delivery and jaw-dropping discount deals!

Other than grocery shopping you can also get a variety of products from categories such as Fashion, mobiles phones, beauty & grooming, makeup and much more.

5. Al-Fatah

Al-fatah is a trusted grocery store in Pakistan and to cater your need in quarantine they have recently shifted online. Al-fatah is currently serving limited areas of Lahore only. Order your grocery online from Al-fatah in Pakistan and stay home during the quarantine.

6. Metro

Metro is a huge shopping site if you want to order anything online in Pakistan visit Metro. In these hard times, Metro online shopping mart is offering you a chance to donate a relief hamper of grocery and necessities to those who cannot afford them due to coronavirus. Shop safe and help others. Pakistan needs Pakistanis.

7. 24 Seven

24/Seven is a high-end, authentic online grocery store in Pakistan. They are open for deliveries during the quarantine as well. Order basic necessities online within Pakistan from 24/Seven during the quarantine and stay home stay safe.

8. Jalal Sons

Jalal Sons is a very good bakery and grocery store in Pakistan who just started delivering considering the current situation regarding to the COVID-19. Deliver grocery and products from Jalal sons to ensure safe delivery of your necessities at home.

9. Keryana.pk

Keryana.pk is a mega online shopping brand serving the best products online to Pakistan. You can order grocery online in Pakistan from Keryana.pk and stay home stay safe.

Hope you find these best online grocery shopping sites for Pakistan useful and they help you cater to your shopping list with best of comfort during corona-wave! Please make sure that you keep your social distance with the rider, wash your hands with soap for 20 sec after handling the products, if there are some eatable like fruits and vegetables wash them thoroughly, you can use a sterilizing spray on packed products.