The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of the world and wreaked havoc on many festivals. For the Muslim community, one major festival coming is the Eid-ul-Azha. Unlike earlier times, the trend of online Qurbani has increased. Cattle dealers who have regulated an online booking platform for the purpose, have risen their prices by 20 to 25 percent. The cost for each share of sacrificial animal has also been increased.

Online Qurbani Trend is On the Rise as Eid ul Azha Draws Near

Earlier, in a decision, district administrations have banned the setting up of cattle markets in urban cities, including Lahore, to stop the spread of the virus. That decision has led to a rising trend of online booking to carry out the sacrificial ritual on Eid ul Azha.

Consequently, a large number of welfare hospitals, religious schools, charitable organizations, and other institutions have initiated marketing of sacrificial animals on social media and are summoning citizens to perform the religious duty via online purchases.

The head of an online sacrificial animal charity in Lahore Rana Mubasshir Hassan while taking with the Express Tribune said,

Cattle vendors are now publishing photos and videos of their animals on social media platforms, predominately Facebook. A lot of customers from Pakistan and abroad are placing their orders and reservations for sacrifices. We are selling the same animals as shown in the pictures and videos. My company does not cheat anyone because sacrifice is a religious duty, therefore, we are completely transparent in our dealings. The prices of animals are updated every few days as the price of fodder and maintenance cost of these animals keeps increasing over time.

