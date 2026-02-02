Online Scholarship Scam Exposed, Rawalpindi Man Arrested for Exploiting Youngsters

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a Rawalpindi resident accused of operating a fake online scholarship scheme to exploit youngsters through social media platforms.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the NCCIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, the suspect allegedly created multiple fraudulent Instagram accounts posing as scholarship initiatives to establish contact with young users.

Investigators say the accused gradually groomed at least two victims, persuading them to share sexually explicit images and videos. The material was later used to blackmail the youngsters, with threats of public exposure, officials allege.

The case came to light following the conclusion of NCCIA Enquiry No. 239/2026, which found evidence of prolonged online manipulation of one victim. The inquiry also revealed attempts by the suspect to unlawfully access the victim’s Instagram and WhatsApp accounts by obtaining verification codes.

A forensic analysis of the seized mobile phone uncovered extensive digital evidence. Authorities recovered hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and identified continuous communication with multiple WhatsApp numbers. Investigators also traced an EasyPaisa account allegedly used for the sharing, transmission, and sale of exploitative content within Pakistan and abroad.

Further investigation showed that the accused had targeted another youngster through a separate fake Instagram profile while impersonating a female. In that instance, officials say the suspect succeeded in obtaining explicit material and illegally acquiring a WhatsApp verification code linked to the victim’s phone number.

Digital records obtained from Meta confirmed that the fraudulent Instagram accounts were registered using phone numbers connected to the accused and, in one case, a number belonging to a victim’s family. Technical data indicated that the accounts were operated from the suspect’s mobile device and internet connection.

Investigators also reported that the accused was using a modified smartphone with an illegally altered IMEI number, an act constituting electronic forgery under Pakistani law.

The FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, along with relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify any additional facilitators or accomplices.

