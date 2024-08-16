Online Shopping Nightmare: Daraz Rider’s Aggression Traumatizes Family

Recently, an online shopping experience took a terrifying turn when a local resident received the wrong parcel from Daraz. The customer, who didn’t want to reveal her identity, noticed a problem with the parcel and requested the delivery rider, Ayesha Ali, to return it.

The delivery rider refused to take back the parcel, maintaining that doing so would result in a penalty for her. So what started as a simple request turned into a disturbing incident. The customer kept reassuring her that there would be no repercussions, however, Ayesha’s behavior was reportedly turning aggressive.

The situation deteriorated when Ayesha’s rude behavior turned into violent acts, leaving the customer and her elderly mother horrified. The customer said Ayesha started kicking the door and throwing bricks at the house. Consequently, the family was forced to call the police for their safety and remove the delivery rider from the premises.

The customer said that they were frightened and frustrated not from the incorrect order, but from the threatening behavior of the delivery rider. They expressed their deep disappointment with the online shopping store Daraz and questioned the company’s hiring and training practices. Moreover, the customer said,

“I have been a loyal Daraz customer for years, but after this terrifying experience, I can no longer trust their service. I never thought I would have to call the police over a simple parcel delivery.”

The incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct of Daraz’s delivery personnel. The family is urging Daraz to take immediate action and review its policies to ensure the safety of its customers.

