Online Video Contest Offers Pakistanis Rs. 100,000 for Winning

The Film5 Chinese Language Competition recently launched in Pakistan with a total prize pool of Rs. 750,000, with the winner set to take away no less than Rs. 100,000 along with several other perks, while 30 runners-up will be apportioned the remaining prize money.

The competition is an online video talent contest with the theme “Hey, China! This is Pakistan!”, where participants will showcase their talent on video while adding an element of the Chinese language to their video. The event has been conceived to promote greater harmony, understanding, and love between Pakistanis and Chinese people, allowing the two nations to learn from each other in a fun way.

Pakistanis who speak Chinese or are learning it are prime candidates for entering and winning the competition as it has a large focus on the Chinese language.

The following are the categories of videos people can submit for the online video contest:

My Daily Story: A quick introduction to your life in Chinese

Pak-China Pals: Your opinion on the common Chinese saying, “Pak-China friendship is as strong as steel.”

Pakistani Cuisine: Show us your cooking skills by preparing a dish, but introduce it in Chinese.

My Talent: Sing a song, or do a dance performance with your introduction in Chinese.

Corona Crisis: Tell us about the steps you’re taking to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus.

With a large effort being put into the competition, expect to see submissions floating around the internet in the weeks to come, and feel free to join in with a video of your own.

The deadline for submissions is 25th June, 2020. Follow the link below to get more details about the competition and how you can enter to win a share of the Rs. 750,000 prize pool for 30 people!

How it works:

Go to the website for information on the competition: www.film5.video

When you have prepared your entry, you can submit it on the website or send it to any of the following Film5 social media outlets: Facebook: @film5video Twitter: @film5videocomp Instagram: @film5videocomp TikTok: @film5videocompetition

This competition will be judged by your peers on the internet. Film5 will share your video on their social media for the public to vote on via likes. Feel free to encourage your friends and family to go support your submission.

The videos with the highest likes will receive the following prizes:

Special Prize

1 winner

Rs. 100,000

Round trip ticket to China

7 day free upgrade training

Job recommendation

First Prize

5 winners

Rs. 50,000

7 day free upgrade training

Job recommendation

Second Prize

10 winners

Rs. 25,000

7 day free upgrade training

Job recommendation

Third Prize