Apple is working on its upcoming iPhone 14 series. Just like the last year, the series will include four smartphones. By following its footprints, Apple will launch these devices in September this year. As we are approaching the launching month, we are getting more and more news about the devices. Now, some latest reports have claimed that Apple iPhone 14 Pro will only be the phone in the series which will get a 48MP main camera.

Only iPhone 14 Pro will Get the new 48MP Camera

If this is true, this will be the biggest upgrade by Apple. Since 2015, the highest resolution we found in Apple’s phone was 12MP. Now, the company is finally upgrading its camera resolutions which is a good step. The other models of the series will come with the same 12-megapixel main sensor.

No doubt, Apple puts more focus on Pro models in terms of camera hardware. The previous Pro models have come with an additional telephoto camera on the back. Not only this but the Pro models will get Apple’s new A16 chip, while the regular variants will either have the A15.

Anyhow, the other phones in the lineup will also come with some changes. For instance, Apple will not launch the iPhone mini this year. There will be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The reports also claim that the iPhone 14 Max will have a bigger 6.7-inch display.

Apple is also reported to add its most-awaited satellite connectivity feature in the upcoming lineup. This feature will be designed to report emergencies.

