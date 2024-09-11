Digital nano loans are quick and short-term financial solutions, however, they come with steep interest rates and additional charges. Therefore, it’s important to understand the risks of overindebtedness before taking out such loans. Some of these digital nano lending apps are termed as ‘loan sharks’ in Pakistan as they impose high interests along with hidden charges. To save the citizens from such apps, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released a list of trustable ‘nano lending apps’ and ‘other lending apps.’

Only Use These SECP Approved Apps for Taking Loans

SECP-approved Nano Lending Apps

JingleCred Digital Financial Services Limited (Paisayaar)

Sight Finance Services (Pvt) Limited (Aitemaad)

Walee Financial Services (Pvt) Limited (Hakeem)

Pakisnova Microfinance Company (Pvt) Limited (Fauri Cash)

Goldlion Financial Private Limited (SmartQarza)

JazzCash Private Limited (JazzCash Android JazzCash IOS (Digital Lending Tool)

Zanda Financials (Pvt) Limited (Money Tap)

VisionCred Financial Services (Pvt) Limited (Pakcredit)

Finleap Financial Services (Private) Limited (Daira)

SECP approved – Other Lending Apps (i.e EWA, BNPL, B2B, B2C, etc)

Abhi Private LTD (Earned Wage Access) – Your Salary Now!

Tez Financial Services Limited (Buy Now Pay Later) – ZoodPay & ZoodMall

Cashew Financial Services Limited (B2B Financing) – Muawin

QistBazaar Pvt Limited (Buy Now Pay Later) – QistBazaar

CreditBook Financial Services Limited (B2B Financing) – Tijara

Edufi Financial Services (Private Limited (Study Now Pay Later) – Edufi

Taleem Finance Company Limited (Education Finance) – Taleem Connect

However, keep in mind that these short-term loans, while offering quick cash, can lead to over-indebtedness if borrowers fail to manage their repayments. Moreover, it is advised that borrowers must always read the terms and conditions thoroughly before availing of any loan, as many lenders often incur hidden charges.

