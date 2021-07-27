Onward Mobility Website Announces comeback of Blackberry Smartphone

Blackberry, which was once the most famous and expensive mobile phone brand had the same fate as that of Nokia. The reason is evident, both the companies decided not to leave their legacy while other brands were moving at a fast pace. In 2020, we got a hope that the Blackberry smartphone would be back soon as it was a part of Onward Mobility’s portfolio.

BlackBerry smartphone could be making a new comeback

Other than this, it’s been a year but we have not heard any details regarding the launch of Blackberry till now. Today the company launched a pre-commitment program, suggesting a new handset might finally be on the way.

The program mentions the list of partners, organizations, and people who would be able to receive “product, feature, and availability updates” before they are made available to the general public throughout the globe. The company also said that the people who are chosen for this test can provide direct input and influence features and functionality.

One of the most vital takeaways from this page is that the handset is fully manufactured. Since Onward Mobility has the experience of security software and when it comes to mobile hardware, they are not experts. So either they will win people’s hearts or it will be an utter disaster The time will show the real picture and if they are successful, it might be a game-changer for the smartphone industry. Let’s wait and watch.

