Ookla Report Shows Transworld to be the Fastest and Most Consistent ISP in Pakistan

Netizens all around the globe used the famous Speedtest by Ookla to measure the speed, latency, and consistency of any internet network. In this regard, Ookla has released its most recent report showing the network performance of each ISP for the fourth quarter of 2022. The report ranked the ISPs in terms of speed, consistency, and latency. The internet service provider Transworld Home came on top in almost every category. However, before moving forward, first, we will explain the terms Network speed, Latency, and Consistency.

Network Speed:

Network speed refers to the amount of data that can be transferred over a network connection in a given amount of time. It is usually measured in bits per second (bps) or bytes per second (Bps).

Network Latency:

Latency is the amount of time it takes for a packet of data to travel from its source to its destination. It is usually measured in milliseconds (ms). High latency can cause delays and make real-time applications, such as online gaming or video conferencing, difficult to use.

Network Consistency:

Consistency refers to the ability of a network to provide predictable performance. A consistent network will have low latency and minimal packet loss, while an inconsistent network may have high latency and frequent packet loss. Consistency is important for applications that require real-time communication, such as online gaming and video conferencing.

Transworld Leading the Chart with Fastest Download Speeds:

Ookla report indicates that the internet service provider Transworld has the highest average download speeds. thus placing it at the top of the standings. It had a quarterly median download speed of 17.89 Mbps, surpassing Connect Communications’ 14.07 Mbps and Cybernet’s 12.0 Mbps.

Nayatel was placed fourth on the list with an average speed of 11.35 Mbps, and Wateen narrowly made the top five with an average speed of 9.57 Mbps. PTCL, the largest internet service provider in Pakistan, ranked last on this ranking with a 7.61 Mbps average speed.

Transworld Also Emerged as the Most Consistent Network:

Transworld once again won the gold for consistency. It was followed on the leaderboard by Wateen and Connect Communications with respective scores of 25.1% and 23.3%. It scored 38.4% on the chart. Then it was followed by Wateen and Connect Communications at 25.1% and 23.9% respectively. Nayatel had 20% consistency while Cybernet managed 16.6%. Again, PTCL stayed at the bottom of the list with 11.7% consistency.

No Clear Winner in Multi-Server Latency

Comparing the multi-server latency data of Nayatel and Cybernet, there was no obvious winner for Q4, 2022. These organizations had a median multi-server latency of 11 milliseconds, and Connect Communications was among the top three with a latency of 12 milliseconds. On this test, Transworld, Wateen, and PTCL scored 26, 29, and 38 milliseconds, leaving PTCL at the bottom once again.

Final Verdict:

As you can see Transworld Home is the best-performing ISP in the fourth Quarter of 2022. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!