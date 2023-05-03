Ookla Reports Pakistan’s Fastest Ranked MNO Among the Lowest in Mobile Data Speeds Across Asia

Pakistan’s biggest mobile network operator (MNO) Jazz boasted that it provides the fastest mobile internet in Pakistan quoting Ookla speed test report and this without a doubt is true. However, things look grim when we compare it with other MNOs in the region. The same Ookla report on Pakistan puts our fastest MNO among the countries having the lowest mobile data speeds in the region. The report shows that Pakistan’s fastest MNO Jazz provides a maximum mobile internet speed of 21.93 Mbps which is better than just 3 under-developed Asian countries i.e. Afghanistan, Brunei, and Bhutan.
Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the Asian region have been gaining speed over the years. The advancements in technology and infrastructure have allowed for faster and more reliable mobile data connections. One of the key factors that have contributed to this trend is the deployment of 4G LTE networks across the region. 4G LTE networks offer faster data speeds and better network coverage compared to earlier mobile data technologies. MNOs in the Asian region have been investing heavily in upgrading their networks to 5G technology to keep up with the growing demand for high-speed mobile data services.
Analysis based on the Ookla report shows that even mobile operators from developing countries such as Cambodia, Philippines, Georgia, etc., provide faster internet speeds than Jazz which is certainly a moment of concern for all Pakistani MNOs. It is evident in the graph mentioned below. Experts believe that instead of trying to make a shout on having the fastest MNO in the country, the operators should be focusing more on improving their networks to become a real winner in the region and not the country alone. However, some experts in the country maintain that this lowering of the speed benchmark by Pakistani MNOs against the other peers in the region is due to challenges they have been operating in the past few years and is the main reason for this dismal performance of the mobile operators.
Mobile network operators (MNOs) in Pakistan face a range of challenges. Regulatory challenges such as high taxes, complex licensing procedures, and new regulations create uncertainty and increase compliance costs. The payment of spectrum fees in dollars while MNOs earn in PKR has led to balance of payment issues. Building and maintaining infrastructure in remote areas, intense competition, and economic instability are further challenges faced by MNOs. The rising trend of social media, online streaming, and digitalization has led to a constant demand for reliable and affordable data services, putting pressure on MNOs to provide high-speed internet connectivity.
There are growth prospects for mobile network operators (MNOs) in Pakistan. MNOs can invest in network infrastructure and offer innovative pricing models to provide reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to consumers at affordable rates. The government can simplify licensing procedures, provide a clear regulatory framework, reduce spectrum fees, and offer tax incentives to encourage investment in the telecom sector. MNOs can collaborate and share infrastructure to reduce the cost of building and maintaining telecom infrastructure in remote areas. The government can provide incentives to MNOs to invest in rural areas where the cost of building and maintaining infrastructure is higher.
In conclusion, while Jazz may be the fastest mobile network in Pakistan, the country still lags behind other Asian countries in terms of mobile data speeds. With concerted efforts from all stakeholders, Pakistani MNOs can improve their network infrastructure and become competitive in the region.
