OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, is reportedly working with Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive, on a highly secretive AI-powered device. The goal of this collaboration is to create a palm-sized gadget without a screen that can understand and respond to its surroundings using audio and visual cues.

OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Challenges on Their Secretive AI Device

The project is still under wraps, but it aims to reshape how people interact with technology — moving beyond smartphones and screens toward a more natural, voice- and vision-based experience. However, new reports suggest that OpenAI and Ive’s team are facing several technical hurdles that have slowed development.

A Vision Beyond Screens

The device is designed to be compact, intuitive, and always aware of its environment. Instead of relying on a touchscreen, it would use advanced sensors and AI to interpret what users see or say, providing useful responses or actions in real time.

This concept aligns with Jony Ive’s long-standing vision of creating technology that feels more like an extension of the human experience rather than a distraction. For OpenAI, the device represents a major step in bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world, allowing people to engage with AI seamlessly in daily life.

OpenAI’s New Advances in AI Video Generation

Alongside this secretive hardware effort, OpenAI has also introduced Sora 2, its latest model for generating realistic video and audio. Announced via a livestream, Sora 2 enhances OpenAI’s multimedia capabilities, allowing users to create photorealistic visuals and lifelike soundscapes with ease.

OpenAI also unveiled the Sora app, a new social platform that enables users to share, remix, and discover AI-generated videos. One of its most innovative features is the creation of “cameos” — realistic AI-generated guest appearances of users or others in videos. To ensure security and authenticity, users must first record a short video and audio clip for verification.

The app’s feed operates much like popular social platforms, using an algorithm to recommend content tailored to user interests. It also includes a “steerable ranking” system, allowing users to adjust the type of videos they see. Currently, the app is available on iOS through invitation only and runs entirely on the new Sora 2 engine.

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Interaction

By combining OpenAI’s powerful generative tools with Jony Ive’s design philosophy, the two hope to create a new category of consumer technology — one that merges intelligent software with elegant, human-centered design.

While technical issues remain, the potential impact of such a device is enormous. It could change how users interact with their environment, replacing screens and touch inputs with natural communication powered by AI.

As AI continues to evolve, OpenAI’s partnership with Jony Ive underscores a broader vision: a world where technology becomes invisible — seamlessly integrated into our surroundings and everyday experiences.