OpenAI Announces a Dedicated ChatGPT API for Developers

OpenAI has announced that it now allows developers to integrate ChatGPT API into their apps and tools. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, asserts that the API has the capacity to be used for a variety of purposes in addition to developing an AI-powered chat experience.

The AI titan is selling 1,000 tokens for $0.002, which is “10 times less expensive than our previous GPT-3.5 models,” according to OpenAI. It also offers developers a dedicated version of ChatGPT if they’re working with a large volume of data, which will give them greater control over the bot’s model and reaction time.

In addition to the ChatGPT API for developers, OpenAI has introduced a new API for Whisper, a speech-to-text model that can transcribe or translate audio for less money. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) colossus Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, also known as ChatGPT, is currently being implemented into web browsers.

Opera, one of the first browsers to incorporate ChatGPT, has entered the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). They had stated plans to update AI in forthcoming releases. The ChatGPT functionality will be added to the browser’s sidebar as well.

Furthermore, OpenAI stated that Snapchat, Instacart, and Shopify are among the companies that now using the ChatGPT API. Instacart will be utilizing conversational AI technology to assist consumers in creating shopping lists based on their open-ended inquiries. On the other hand, Shopify will integrate ChatGPT technology into Shop, the app used by consumers to locate various brands and items. Moreover, the learning platform Quizlet will use the ChatGPT API to power an AI instructor. In this regard, Instacart chief architect JJ Zhuang told a source via email that,

Grocery shopping can require a big mental load, with a lot of factors at play, like budget, health and nutrition, personal tastes, seasonality, culinary skills, prep time, and recipe inspiration. What if AI could take on that mental load, and we could help the household leaders who are commonly responsible for grocery shopping, meal planning, and putting food on the table — and actually make grocery shopping truly fun? Instacart's AI system, when integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT, will enable us to do exactly that, and we're thrilled to start experimenting with what's possible in the Instacart app.

