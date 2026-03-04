OpenAI Building GitHub Rival to Compete with Microsoft

OpenAI is developing a new code-hosting platform to rival Microsoft’s GitHub. The move would mark a significant and bold step by the creator of ChatGPT to compete directly against one of its most powerful backers, Microsoft, which holds a substantial stake in the company.

The project is still in its early stages and is not expected to be completed for several months, according to the report. Reuters could not independently verify the claims, and OpenAI, GitHub, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What Prompted the Move?

The decision to build an internal alternative to GitHub was reportedly driven by frustration over reliability. Engineers at OpenAI encountered a rise in service disruptions that rendered GitHub unavailable on multiple occasions in recent months. Those repeated outages ultimately pushed the company to explore developing its own solution rather than remaining dependent on a third-party platform, even one owned by its primary investor.

A Product, Not Just an Internal Tool

The ambitions behind the project appear to extend beyond internal use. Employees working on the platform have reportedly considered making the code repository available for purchase to OpenAI’s broader customer base. If that were to happen, it would transform the tool from an in-house fix into a direct commercial competitor to GitHub, one of the most widely used developer platforms in the world with over 100 million users.

The development puts OpenAI in an unusually delicate position. Microsoft is not just a partner. It is a cornerstone investor that has poured billions of dollars into the company. GitHub has been under Microsoft’s ownership since 2018 and remains central to the tech giant’s developer ecosystem strategy.

A commercially available OpenAI code platform would represent a direct challenge to that ecosystem, raising questions about the long-term dynamics of the OpenAI–Microsoft relationship as OpenAI increasingly moves to build out its own infrastructure and product suite.

OpenAI at $840 Billion

The news emerges as OpenAI continues its extraordinary financial ascent. The company’s latest funding round valued it at $840 billion, as Big Tech firms and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son participated in a $110 billion blockbuster raise, signalling that appetite for AI investment remains robust despite concerns over a potential valuation bubble.

At that scale, OpenAI has both the resources and the incentive to reduce dependencies on external platforms and build proprietary alternatives across the developer stack.

What It Means for Developers

Should OpenAI bring the product to market, developers, particularly those already embedded in the OpenAI ecosystem through tools like ChatGPT, the API, and Codex, could find a native, AI-integrated code repository an attractive alternative to GitHub. The platform could leverage OpenAI’s AI capabilities to offer features beyond what traditional code-hosting services currently provide.

For now, the project remains unconfirmed and months away from completion. But its existence alone signals that OpenAI is thinking far beyond chatbots and is willing to go head-to-head with the very company that helped build it.