OpenAI has confirmed the security breach. According to the company, two employee devices were compromised during a large-scale software supply chain attack connected to the TanStack npm ecosystem. Although the incident raised concerns across the cybersecurity industry, the company stated that no customer data, production systems, or intellectual property were stolen or damaged.

The attack began on May 11, 2026, when hackers targeted TanStack, a popular open-source JavaScript library used by developers around the world. The cybercriminal group behind the operation, known as TeamPCP, reportedly carried out a campaign called “Mini Shai-Hulud.” Their goal was to spread malicious code through trusted software packages.

OpenAI Confirms Security Breach – Is Your Information at Risk?

According to reports, the attackers exploited weaknesses in TanStack’s GitHub Actions workflows and CI/CD pipeline configuration. By doing this, they were able to insert harmful code into official package releases. Since the packages came through legitimate release channels, many organizations unknowingly downloaded them without suspecting any danger.

OpenAI revealed that its internal systems installed one of the compromised packages before additional security protections had been fully deployed. As a result, two employee workstations were infected silently. The company immediately launched an internal investigation and also hired an external digital forensics and incident response team to examine the incident in detail.

The investigation found that the attackers attempted to steal credentials from a small number of internal repositories that the affected employees could access. However, OpenAI emphasized that only limited credential-related information was exposed. The company confirmed that no user information, training models, or production environments were impacted.

One of the most serious concerns involved code-signing certificates connected to OpenAI applications for macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. These certificates are important because they verify that software updates come from trusted developers. Even though investigators found no evidence that the certificates were misused, OpenAI decided to rotate and replace all affected certificates as a safety measure.

To control the situation quickly, OpenAI isolated the affected systems, revoked active sessions on impacted accounts, rotated credentials, and temporarily limited deployment workflows. The company also worked with platform providers to block future notarizations using the old certificates.

Because macOS certificates were involved, OpenAI advised macOS users to update certain applications before June 12, 2026. Applications affected include ChatGPT Desktop, Codex App, Codex CLI, and Atlas. After the deadline, Apple’s security protections may prevent older versions from launching or receiving updates. Windows and iOS users were not affected by this requirement.

Security experts believe the Mini Shai-Hulud campaign affected many other organizations as well. Several npm and PyPI packages connected to companies such as Mistral AI, UiPath, Guardrails AI, and OpenSearch were reportedly compromised.

The incident highlights the growing risks within the modern software supply chain. Today, companies rely heavily on open-source tools and interconnected development platforms. A single compromised package can spread quickly across thousands of systems within hours. OpenAI’s experience serves as another reminder that organizations must strengthen supply chain security and continuously monitor the software they depend on.