OpenAI is ready to take another big step in the world of AI. Earlier this year, news came out that Microsoft engineers were preparing more server capacity for OpenAI’s new model, GPT-5. Many expected it to arrive by late May. But a few tests and delays pushed the launch ahead. Now, sources say OpenAI will launch the GPT-5 as early as next month.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has confirmed this. He recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that GPT-5 will be released soon. He even spoke about it on a podcast with Theo Von. Altman talked about how he used GPT-5 to answer a tough question he couldn’t figure out himself. The AI answered it right away. He called it a “here it is moment.” Altman even said he felt useless compared to the AI because it solved what he could not.

OpenAI Gears Up for GPT-5 Launch Next Month With These Features

Rumours about GPT-5 have been spreading for some time. People spotted hints that the new model was already being tested. Now, insiders say OpenAI will launch GPT-5 in early August. There will also be mini and nano versions. These smaller models will be available through OpenAI’s API. This means developers can use them in their own apps.

Altman described GPT-5 as “a system that integrates a lot of our technology.” It will include the o3 reasoning features too. These were first planned as a separate model. By merging these, OpenAI wants to make things simple. Instead of choosing between different models, users will get one strong system. This is part of OpenAI’s larger plan to build a true Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI.

Reaching AGI is a big deal for OpenAI. If they do, it could change their deal with Microsoft. Right now, Microsoft has the right to OpenAI’s profits and future AI models. But if OpenAI hits AGI, Microsoft might lose those rights. Both companies have been talking about changing their partnership. OpenAI also requires Microsoft’s approval to transform part of its business into a for-profit entity. Still, GPT-5 will not reach AGI right away. Altman said it won’t have “gold level” abilities for months after launch.

Combining the GPT and o-series models should help users. People won’t have to choose which version to run. GPT-5’s main version will be available on ChatGPT and through the API. The mini version will be there too. But the nano version will only be on the API.

Release dates can change fast. OpenAI has shifted launch plans before. This month, the company delayed its open language model to do more safety checks. Altman later confirmed this delay. But sources say OpenAI still wants to release that open model before July ends. It will be like an “o3 mini.” This will be OpenAI’s first open-weight model since GPT-2 back in 2019. Users will find it on platforms like Azure and Hugging Face.

For now, the AI world waits. If all goes well, GPT-5 will arrive very soon. And it could change how we see AI once again.