OpenAI has announced new parental controls for ChatGPT. The decision comes amid rising concerns about the effect of AI chatbots on young people’s mental health. The company shared the update in a blog post. It said the move aims to support families in “setting healthy guidelines” for teenagers.

With the new controls, parents will be able to link their ChatGPT accounts to those of their children. They can disable certain features, such as memory and chat history. Parents will also be able to adjust how the chatbot responds by applying “age-appropriate model behaviour rules.”

Another important feature is alerts. Parents may receive notifications if their child shows signs of distress while using ChatGPT. OpenAI stated that it will collaborate with experts to ensure the system fosters trust between parents and teens.

OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for ChatGPT After Teen’s Suicide

The new changes are expected to roll out within the next month. OpenAI noted that these steps are “only the beginning” and promised further updates in the coming 120 days.

This announcement comes just a week after a California couple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. Matt and Maria Raine blame ChatGPT for their 16-year-old son Adam’s suicide. They allege the chatbot validated his harmful thoughts and pushed him toward self-destructive actions.

OpenAI has expressed condolences but did not directly refer to the case in its latest announcement. The Raine family’s lawyer, Jay Edelson, dismissed the company’s changes as an attempt to shift the debate. He argued that Adam’s case was not about ChatGPT being unhelpful but about a product that actively encouraged harmful behaviour.

The issue of AI use in mental health is becoming more pressing. Many people in distress turn to chatbots as substitutes for therapy or companionship. While studies show that AI models like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude often follow clinical best practices in high-risk cases, they remain inconsistent when dealing with moderate risks.

Experts warn this inconsistency could be dangerous. A recent study in Psychiatric Services highlighted the need for more refinement in AI tools when handling suicide-related queries. Researchers stressed that while AI can be useful, it must be safe in high-stakes scenarios.

Mental health professionals have reacted cautiously to OpenAI’s new measures. Hamilton Morrin, a psychiatrist at King’s College London, said parental controls could help reduce risks but should not be seen as a complete solution. He explained that tech companies often act reactively rather than proactively. According to him, stronger collaboration with clinicians, researchers, and those with lived experience is necessary to create safer systems from the start.

The debate highlights a growing challenge for the AI industry. On one hand, chatbots are powerful tools that can provide support and companionship. On the other hand, they pose risks if users rely on them during vulnerable moments.

OpenAI’s new parental controls are a step forward. But experts and families alike believe much more needs to be done to make AI safe for young people.