OpenAI Launches Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT

OpenAI has taken a significant step forward in making its popular chatbot, ChatGPT, more accessible and engaging by introducing an advanced voice mode. This new feature allows users to have more natural and fluid conversations with ChatGPT through audio.

The advanced voice mode is currently available to users who have subscribed to OpenAI’s premium plans, including Plus, Team, and Enterprise. The most affordable option, the Plus tier, is priced at $20 per month.

To use the advanced voice mode, users must first ensure they have the latest version of the ChatGPT app installed on their devices. Once the feature is enabled, users can create a new chat and tap the sound wave icon to activate voice input.

With the advanced voice mode, ChatGPT can respond more quickly and naturally to user prompts. The chatbot can also stop talking and listen if interrupted, making conversations feel more interactive and engaging.

OpenAI has been working on the advanced voice mode for several months, and it was initially showcased with a voice that closely resembled Scarlett Johansson’s voice from the movie “Her.” However, legal concerns raised by Johansson’s representatives led OpenAI to pause the use of that particular voice.

Since then, OpenAI has introduced a variety of other voices that users can choose from. The company has also added customization options, allowing users to tailor the voice to their preferences.

The launch of the advanced voice mode comes at a time when the market for generative AI chatbots is becoming increasingly competitive. Google has recently released its own voice feature, Gemini Live, while Meta is expected to introduce celebrity voices later this week.

OpenAI remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field, having launched ChatGPT in late 2022 and quickly gaining a large user base. With the introduction of the advanced voice mode, OpenAI is further solidifying its position as a leader in generative AI.