OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Agent: AI Assistant That Can Browse, Code, and Automate Real Tasks

OpenAI is taking a bold leap forward with the launch of the ChatGPT Agent, a new AI feature that doesn’t just give you answers; it actually takes actions. Whether you want help planning a dinner, researching your competitors, or building a slide deck, this tool is built to get it done.

Unlike earlier versions of ChatGPT, this agent doesn’t just chat. It works across websites, apps, and tools, almost like having a virtual assistant that clicks, types, and navigates the internet on your behalf.

What It Can Do

OpenAI says the new agent combines the strengths of previous tools, like Operator’s ability to move through websites and Deep Research’s power to gather information, into a single, unified system.

Here’s what the agent can handle:

Find and organize calendar events

Build editable PowerPoint presentations

Fetch and summarize info from multiple websites

Connect to services like Gmail or GitHub

Use a terminal to run code or scripts

Even plan meals and help with online shopping

To try it, users just need to turn on “agent mode” in ChatGPT. The feature is now rolling out to those on Pro, Plus, and Team plans.

Why This Matters

The idea of AI agents has been floating around for years. Systems that don’t just help us think but actually do things for us. Until now, these tools have mostly struggled to live up to the hype. OpenAI is aiming to change that.

This new agent is designed to go beyond answering questions. It can:

Browse the web on its own

Execute plans step-by-step

Interface with external apps

Automate complex, multi-part tasks

Want to compare three business competitors and create a pitch deck? Just ask. The agent will research, draft, and build the slides, all without leaving the ChatGPT window.

Built for Safety, With New Limits

With more power comes more responsibility. OpenAI says it’s taking extra precautions to ensure the ChatGPT agent isn’t misused.

The company warns that agentic systems, especially those that can run code or browse the web could be dangerous in the wrong hands. While there’s no hard evidence that this model can be used to cause harm, OpenAI is being cautious.

Key safeguards include:

Real-time monitoring of prompts and responses

Biology classifiers to flag risky queries

No memory retention , meaning the tool can’t recall past chats

Limited API access, so it won’t act unless explicitly instructed

Performance: What’s Under the Hood?

The tech powering ChatGPT agent is OpenAI’s most capable yet. Here’s how it scores:

41.6% on Humanity’s Last Exam, a tough test across 100+ subjects

27.4% on FrontierMath (with tool use), a huge leap over past models

Integration with APIs, terminals, and browser tools for broader reach

That makes it not just smarter, but also far more useful for real-world jobs.

Before this, ChatGPT was limited to generating text. It could explain things, write stories, and summarize documents but it couldn’t act.

Now it can:

Click buttons

Navigate web pages

Execute commands

Use third-party tools

Make decisions based on context

ChatGPT agent is OpenAI’s clearest push yet toward a future where AI does more than talk. It acts.

For the average user, that could mean less time on admin tasks and more time on creative or strategic work. For businesses, it could mean smarter workflows and fewer manual processes.

The full impact is still unfolding. But if it works as promised, this could be the beginning of real AI-powered productivity, and a major shift in how we use computers.

