OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Finance Tools, Allows Users to Connect Bank Accounts

OpenAI has introduced a new personal finance feature for ChatGPT, allowing users to connect their bank accounts and manage their finances directly through the chatbot. The feature was launched in preview mode for ChatGPT Pro users in the United States and marks another step toward making AI tools more useful in daily life.

The company partnered with Plaid, a well-known financial connection service, to make account linking secure and simple. Through Plaid, users can connect more than 12,000 financial institutions, including major banks and investment platforms such as Chase, Fidelity, Robinhood, and Capital One.

Once users connect their accounts, ChatGPT shows them a financial dashboard with spending habits, subscriptions, portfolio performance, and upcoming payments. The tool will help people better understand their finances through simple conversations instead of complicated spreadsheets or apps.

Users can ask questions in natural language, such as why their spending has increased recently or how they can save money for buying a house in the next few years. ChatGPT then analyzes the connected financial data and provides personalized suggestions and insights.

This launch comes shortly after OpenAI acquired the team behind Hiro, a startup focused on personal finance tools. Although OpenAI did not confirm whether Hiro developed the entire feature, the company said the team’s expertise helped improve the product.

The finance tool can be accessed from the “Finances” section inside ChatGPT. Users may also start the setup process by typing commands like “@Finances, connect my accounts.” The chatbot then guides users through the account-linking process.

OpenAI also announced plans to support Intuit in the future. This could allow ChatGPT to perform more advanced tasks, such as estimating tax impacts from stock sales or checking the chances of credit card approval.

According to OpenAI, more than 200 million users already ask financial questions on ChatGPT every month. The company believes its latest GPT-5.5 model is better at understanding context and handling complex financial discussions. OpenAI also worked with finance experts to improve the accuracy of answers related to money management and planning.

Privacy and user control are also important parts of the new system. Users can remove linked accounts anytime through the settings menu. OpenAI stated that disconnected financial data will be deleted from ChatGPT within 30 days. People can also review and delete financial memories saved by the chatbot.

The launch reflects a growing trend in the AI industry where companies are building specialized tools for sensitive areas like health and finance. By combining AI with personal financial data, OpenAI hopes to create a smarter and more interactive way for people to manage money and plan for the future.

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