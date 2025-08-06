OpenAI has just made a major shift. CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman unveiled GPT‑OSS, the company’s first “open‑weight” language model release since GPT‑2 in 2019. More interestingly, you can download this version for free. You can easily customise it. You can even run it on a laptop.

OpenAI Launches GPT‑OSS: A New Open Model for Everyone

GPT‑OSS comes in two versions:

gpt‑oss‑120b (about 120 billion parameters) is designed for high‑end GPUs or powerful laptops. It delivers reasoning power similar to OpenAI’s closed model o4‑mini.

(about 20 billion parameters) is optimised to run on typical desktops or laptops with around 16 GB RAM.

Both are released under the Apache 2.0 license, meaning anyone can download, run, inspect, and fine‑tune them commercially or for free.

Why This Matters

Open‑weight models reveal their fully trained parameters. This transparency lets developers fully explore, modify, and adapt the model to new tasks or environments. Meta has previously released its Llama models this way, but this is OpenAI’s first major open release in over six years.

Altman said on X that they believe GPT‑OSS is “the best and most usable open model in the world” and hope this release will spark innovation and broaden access to powerful AI tools.

Capabilities & Benchmarks

gpt‑oss‑120b performs on par with o4‑mini across benchmarks like math, coding, and reasoning tests (e.g., MMLU, HealthBench, AIME).

, while smaller, matches or outperforms o3‑mini on many tasks and runs efficiently on low‑cost hardware.

, while smaller, matches or outperforms o3‑mini on many tasks and runs efficiently on low‑cost hardware. Both models support chain‑of‑thought (CoT) reasoning, tool use, function calling, and structured outputs. GPT‑OSS also works well in agentic workflows that require step‑by‑step thinking and external tools.

Architecture Highlights

Both models use a Mixture‑of‑Experts (MoE) design:

gpt‑oss‑120b has 36 layers and 128 experts, with four experts active per token.

has 24 layers and 32 experts, also with four active experts per token.

Quantisation and efficient model design allow strong performance while keeping resource usage low. gpt‑oss‑20b can run on edge devices; gpt‑oss‑120b works on a single 80 GB GPU or high‑end laptop.

Safety & Limitations

OpenAI tested these models thoroughly for misuse potential. Even adversarially fine‑tuned versions did not reach high-risk capability levels in biological or cyber domains under their Preparedness Framework. Default safety protections include refusing disallowed content and resisting common jailbreak attempts. On many metrics, GPT‑OSS performs similarly to or only slightly below closed models like o4‑mini.

That said, open‑weight models cannot be updated or revoked remotely. Developers using them must apply their own safeguards in deployment systems.

What It Means

OpenAI’s GPT‑OSS marks a return to more open AI. It gives developers worldwide access to powerful reasoning models they can run locally or adapt to niche applications. For institutions with limited budgets or privacy concerns, this is a huge win.

With providers like Databricks, Hugging Face, and major cloud platforms offering support for GPT‑OSS, it’s immediately available for real deployments and customisation.

This move also positions OpenAI more strongly in global AI competition, responding to open‑weight challengers like DeepSeek, Meta’s Llama, and Anthropic’s models.

In summary, GPT‑OSS is OpenAI’s most open and powerful model release to date. It balances strong performance, transparency, and flexibility. Developers and researchers now have the tools to build world‑class AI, right from their own hardware.

