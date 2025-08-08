OpenAI Launches GPT-5 – Its Most Powerful AI Yet

OpenAI has officially announced GPT-5 , its next-generation flagship artificial intelligence model. It is the company’s first “all-in-one” AI system , combining the deep reasoning skills of the O-series models with the fast responses of the GPT series.

At the launch event, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called GPT-5 “the best model in the world” and a “major upgrade” over previous versions. He described it as an important step toward achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

A Leap in Performance

GPT-5 has shown top-tier results in coding, mathematics, and health-related tasks. On the SWE-bench Verified coding test, it scored 74.9% accuracy, slightly ahead of Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1. It also reduced hallucination errors to just 4.8%, far lower than GPT-4o’s 20.6%.

From Thursday, GPT-5 will be the default model for all free ChatGPT users and subscribers on Plus, Pro, and Team plans. It will also roll out to Enterprise and Education plans within a week. Free users will have usage limits, after which they will switch to GPT-5 mini. Pro users will get unlimited access and an upgraded GPT-5 Pro version.

Three Key Strengths

OpenAI says GPT-5 is its smartest, fastest, and most practical model yet, with major improvements in:

Programming – It can build full websites, apps, and games from a single prompt. Early testers saw better design quality and more accurate debugging. Creative Writing – GPT-5 produces more natural, high-quality writing, from poetry to complex prose. Health – It can better flag potential medical issues and explain results, though it is not a replacement for doctors.

In a health benchmark test, its error rate dropped to 1.6%, compared to GPT-4o’s 15.8%.

Safer and More Reliable

OpenAI introduced a new safety training method called safe completions. This helps the model give useful answers while staying within safe limits. If it must reject a request, GPT-5 will explain why and offer an alternative.

It also better recognises impossible tasks, avoids guesswork, and is more transparent about its limits.

New Chat Personalities

GPT-5 comes with four optional preset personalities – Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd. These can be applied to both text and voice chats, letting users choose a style without writing custom prompts.

Microsoft Integration

Microsoft announced it will integrate GPT-5 into 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, and more. This means enterprise users can use its reasoning abilities for documents, emails, and coding, while consumers can try it for free through Copilot apps and websites.

Microsoft’s AI Red Team tested GPT-5 against security risks like malware creation and fraud. Results showed it is one of the most secure AI models OpenAI has released so far.

Altman summed it up: “Using GPT-5 feels like having a team of experts with PhDs at your fingertips.”