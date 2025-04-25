In this era of artificial intelligence (AI), everyone is so used to it that life seems impossible without it. Especially after the launch of Chatgpt’s OpenAI, it has so overpowered our daily tasks. With the advancement in the AI world, OpenAI has also introduced many advanced features. Now, OpenAI is expanding access to its Deep Research tool. The feature was initially available to ChatGPT Pro users only. However, the deep research of OpenAI is now available to Plus, Team, and free users. A lightweight version will also be accessible to everyone.

Deep Research is built into ChatGPT. It can generate detailed reports quickly using OpenAI’s o3 model. Users can get insights much faster than doing the work manually.

OpenAI Launches Lighter Version of Deep Research for Free Users

Since its launch, the tool has gained popularity. People use it for market research, literature reviews, and personal decisions. Some even use it to plan skincare routines or choose where to live. In short, it helps people with every difficult question.

Additionally, OpenAI also introduced a lightweight version powered by the o4-mini model. This version gives smart responses, almost as good as the full version. It is also more affordable to run.

Although shorter, these responses maintain quality and depth. OpenAI says the lightweight version will help more people without losing value.

There are limits on how much you can use Deep Research based on your plan:

Free users get 5 tasks per month (lightweight version only).

get 5 tasks per month (lightweight version only). Plus and Team users get 10 tasks per month (full version) and 15 tasks (lightweight).

get 10 tasks per month (full version) and 15 tasks (lightweight). Pro users get 125 tasks per month (full version) and 125 tasks (lightweight).

get 125 tasks per month (full version) and 125 tasks (lightweight). Enterprise users get 10 full version tasks per month.

If you reach your full version limit, ChatGPT will switch to the lightweight version automatically. This ensures continued access without disruption.

OpenAI also plans to offer Deep Research to Enterprise and EDU users next week. The tool aims to make high-quality research faster and easier for everyone.

We must say OpenAI is really working hard and integrating many useful features day by day. But the excess use of ChatGPT or any other AI write is not good. Excess use of such platforms will decline critical thinking, creativity, and writing skills. When people rely too heavily on AI to generate content, they may stop engaging deeply with the material, leading to shallow understanding and poor communication. Overdependence on AI might reduce opportunities for learning and personal growth. So use it wisely.

See Also: OpenAI Delays GPT-5 Launch Due to Massive Demand for Image Generation