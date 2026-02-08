OpenAI, the company best known for creating advanced artificial intelligence models, is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever hardware product. According to recent rumors shared by a Chinese tipster on Weibo, OpenAI could launch a pair of AI-powered earbuds. While OpenAI has not officially confirmed the news, the report has sparked strong interest among tech enthusiasts and industry watchers.

For some time, OpenAI was believed to be working on different kinds of hardware devices. Earlier rumors suggested the company was exploring ideas such as a small pendant or even a smart pen. These concepts matched comments made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who once described the company’s future device as something more “peaceful and calm” than a smartphone. The excitement around these ideas grew even more after OpenAI hired Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief designer, known for his work on iconic products like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

OpenAI May Enter the Hardware Market with AI-Powered Earbuds

However, plans appear to have changed. According to the latest information, OpenAI has decided to scale back its hardware ambitions for now. Rising hardware production costs and ongoing supply chain challenges are believed to be key reasons behind this decision. Instead of launching a completely new type of device, OpenAI may have chosen a simpler and more practical option: AI-powered earbuds.

The rumored earbuds are said to be called “Dime.” While details are limited, the product is expected to integrate OpenAI’s AI models directly into the listening experience. This could allow users to interact with AI through voice commands, receive real-time assistance, or enjoy smarter audio features without relying heavily on a smartphone screen. If true, this would align with OpenAI’s vision of creating more natural and less distracting ways to use technology.

The report suggests that the earbuds could launch by the end of this year. However, OpenAI may initially release a basic version of the product. A more advanced model is expected later, once the global shortage of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) improves. HBM is an important component for AI hardware, and its limited availability has affected many technology companies worldwide.

If OpenAI does enter the hardware market with AI-powered earbuds, it would mark a major step for the company. Until now, OpenAI has focused mainly on software and AI research. A successful hardware launch could help OpenAI bring its technology closer to everyday users. It can also compete with other tech giants already offering smart wearables.

Although much of this information is still based on rumors, the idea of AI-powered earbuds from OpenAI is intriguing. If the reports turn out to be accurate, this product could change how people interact with artificial intelligence in their daily lives. For now, the tech world will have to wait and see what OpenAI officially announces next.