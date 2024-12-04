OpenAI May Introduce Ads to Free ChatGPT: Here’s What to Expect?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the famous AI chatbot, is currently free and ad-free for all users. However, the company is considering introducing ads for non-paying users in the future. The major goal behind introducing ads to free ChatGPT is to increase profitability. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar hinted about this upcoming change during an interview, where she discussed ways to offset the high costs of maintaining AI servers.

Despite its outstanding valuation of over $150 billion, OpenAI reportedly spent a huge amount of $5 billion this year on AI training. The company is anticipated to explore advertising as a revenue stream to uphold operations and keep ChatGPT accessible for free users. Earlier this year, hiring advertising experts from Meta and Google highlighted OpenAI’s readiness to pivot toward monetization through ads.

OpenAI Explores Ads for Free ChatGPT Users

OpenAI CFO Friar underscored the need to be “thoughtful about when and where” ads are implemented. Moreover, she highlighted during the interview that the introduction of ads is not an immediate concern. Even though, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that he views ads as a “last resort.” So, this whole concept of bringing ads is still under consideration. Let’s see when and how OpenAI brings ads to ChatGPT.

Currently, OpenAI offers ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month. The subscription provides premium features including access to the latest language models, higher usage limits, and image generation. Businesses and teams can also select tailored subscription plans. If ads are introduced, it’s quite obvious that they will only appear in the free version. It will give users another motivation to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus for an uninterrupted experience.

On the other hand, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri. The integration will start rolling out with the highly anticipated iOS 18.2. iPhone and iPad users will be able to directly access ChatGPT through Siri, facilitating voice-activated AI tasks. As per the latest reports, the silicon giant didn’t pay for the deal, so, it will promote ChatGPT Plus subscriptions via the iOS Settings app. This collaboration will significantly boost subscriptions when the update rolls out later this month. By selectively introducing ads and integrating premium services like ChatGPT Plus into new ecosystems, OpenAI is aiming to strategically position itself for long-term growth.

Check out: Rawalpindi Set to Launch Electric Bus Project by 2025 – PhoneWorld