OpenAI Now Lets You Block Its Web Crawler GPTBot

According to the latest reports, OpenAI will now let you block its web crawler from grating your site to help train GPT models. The company has even said that website operators will be able to particularly disallow its GPTBot crawler on their site’s Robots.txt file. They can even block its IP address.

GPTBot: A Web crawler By Open AI

OpenAI stated in the blog post:

“Web pages wriggled with the GPTBot user agent may potentially be used to improve future models and are filtered to remove sources that require paywall access, are known to gather personally identifiable information (PII), or have text that violates our policies. Allowing GPTBot to access your site ( for sources that don’t fit the excluded criteria) can help AI models become more accurate and improve their general capabilities and safety.”