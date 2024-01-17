OpenAI Plans To Leash AI To Deter Election Misinformation in 2024

Laiba Mohsin
Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024
OpenAI

According to the latest reports, OpenAI recently delineated a plan to prevent its AI tools from being used to spread election misinformation. Voters in more than 50 countries are all set to cast their ballots in national elections this year. That’s why, ChatGPT maker is changing preexisting policies & introducing newer initiatives to prevent the mishandling of its wildly popular generative AI tools. It would not be wrong to say that AI tools can create novel text and images in seconds but can also spread misleading messages or compelling fake photographs.

AI Leashed! Here’s How OpenAI Plans to Deter Election Misinformation in 2024

OpenAI stated:

“We plan to continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency.”

