OpenAI Prepares TikTok-Style App Where Every Clip Is Made by AI

OpenAI is preparing to step into the social media arena with a bold experiment: a short-form video app where every clip is generated by artificial intelligence. Powered by its next-generation video model, Sora 2, the app looks strikingly similar to TikTok but strips away human recording entirely, replacing it with AI-made creations.

A TikTok Clone Without the Humans

According to online rumours, the app features a vertical video feed with swipe-to-scroll navigation, a For You–style recommendation page, and interactive tools like likes, comments, and remixes. Unlike TikTok, however, users cannot upload footage from their camera roll. Instead, they create 10-second videos directly through Sora 2.

This “AI-only” design could mark a turning point for social platforms, where instead of capturing real moments, users will increasingly generate them. It’s not just another feature; it’s a redefinition of what social media can be when humans stop recording and start imagining.

Identity in the Age of AI

One of the app’s most notable features is identity verification. Users who verify their likeness can generate videos starring themselves and even allow friends to tag or remix them. Imagine a roller coaster ride you never took, but with your AI double strapped into the seat. Users are notified any time their likeness is used, even in drafts that never get published.

While innovative, this raises new debates over privacy, deepfakes, and digital consent. In a landscape where Meta and Google are already pushing their own AI-video platforms, OpenAI is betting that verified likenesses will keep user trust intact while adding a social dimension to AI video creation.

A Market Opportunity in TikTok’s Shadow

OpenAI’s internal rollout of the app last week was met with enthusiasm from employees, some joking it’s already a productivity killer. But the timing may be as important as the technology. With TikTok’s U.S. ownership in political limbo under renewed pressure from the Trump administration, OpenAI sees an opening to launch a short-form platform without ties to China.

That positioning could appeal to regulators and users alike, framing the app as both a technological leap and a geopolitical alternative.

Competing in the AI Video Race

The launch won’t happen in a vacuum. Meta recently rolled out Vibes, a short-video feed inside its Meta AI app, while Google has started integrating its Veo 3 model into YouTube. TikTok itself has tightened its rules on AI content, banning videos that could mislead the public or cause harm.

That leaves OpenAI in a delicate spot, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI video while convincing users and regulators it can do so responsibly.

What This Means for the Future

The Sora 2 app is more than a new product; it signals how AI is poised to reshape culture, creativity, and online identity. If ChatGPT normalized AI text generation for the masses, OpenAI hopes Sora 2 will do the same for video perhaps even changing what “social media” means in the process.

But questions loom. Will people embrace feeds filled entirely with synthetic moments? The answers may decide whether Sora 2 becomes the next cultural phenomenon or just another experiment in the fast-shifting AI race.