OpenAI has announced a new feature for ChatGPT, introducing an exciting real-time search capability called ChatGPT Search. This update allows the chatbot to access live data from the internet to provide timely, relevant answers to user queries. By directly integrating this tool, OpenAI aims to make ChatGPT a competitive alternative to search engines like Google, especially for users looking for rapid information without needing to switch platforms.

This feature, released shortly after OpenAI’s new chat history search, represents a significant enhancement to the ChatGPT experience. With ChatGPT Search, users will be able to receive answers to questions on various topics—including news, sports, weather, and financial markets—without leaving the chat interface. According to OpenAI, the feature is intended to blend the ease of a conversational chatbot with the power of up-to-the-minute search capabilities, adding an extra layer of utility and convenience to ChatGPT.

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Search, Bringing Live Data to Your Chat

ChatGPT Search is accessible in multiple formats, from desktop to mobile apps, ensuring users across the OpenAI ecosystem can benefit from real-time information. Currently, the feature is available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as those who joined the Search waitlist. Enterprise and Edu users are expected to gain access in the coming weeks, and free-tier users will have access over the next few months, making the feature more widely available gradually.

OpenAI has partnered with reputable news and data providers, including The Associated Press, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Financial Times, Hearst, News Corp, Reuters, The Atlantic, Time, and Vox Media. This broad network of sources allows ChatGPT Search to deliver accurate, up-to-date responses from trusted publications, particularly on sensitive or frequently changing topics like stock prices, sports scores, and current events.

One of the standout elements of ChatGPT Search is its emphasis on transparency and source attribution. Learning from earlier issues faced by other AI search tools like Perplexity, OpenAI has designed ChatGPT Search to clearly indicate the origin of its information. The response interface includes direct links to sources and a “Source” button that opens a sidebar listing all references. This approach not only helps build trust with users but also ensures accuracy and accountability, as users can easily verify the information provided.

ChatGPT Search is distinct from the recent chat history search feature. While the chat history search helps users locate past conversations and responses within ChatGPT without internet queries, ChatGPT Search goes a step further, drawing on live data directly from the web to answer questions that rely on current information. This dual-feature setup enhances the versatility of ChatGPT, meeting different user needs for both retrospective and real-time information.

Coincidentally, Google launched a similar feature for its AI assistant Gemini, named “Grounding with Google Search,” on the same day. Both updates signal the increasing competitiveness in the AI search space, as major tech companies strive to provide users with more efficient, integrated access to information.

For those interested in trying ChatGPT Search, the feature is available for immediate use across OpenAI’s platforms. Whether you’re looking for real-time updates on stocks, breaking news, or other timely information, ChatGPT Search provides a one-stop solution, seamlessly merging the convenience of chat with the power of a search engine. As this feature rolls out more widely, it promises to redefine the user experience in AI-driven information retrieval.