OpenAI is reportedly working on a new smartphone that could compete directly with Apple’s iPhone. While the company is best known for its artificial intelligence products, this move suggests it is looking beyond software and into consumer hardware. Although many details are still based on industry reports and analyst predictions, several interesting facts have emerged about the project. First of all, the OpenAI smartphone could launch in 2027 with many amazing specs.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, OpenAI’s upcoming device may be designed as an “AI agent phone.” Unlike traditional smartphones that rely heavily on individual apps, this device could focus on a continuous AI-powered experience. The goal would be to allow users to complete tasks through natural interactions with artificial intelligence rather than switching between different applications.

OpenAI Smartphone 2027: Features, Specs, and Launch Timeline

Kuo believes smartphones are the ideal platform for advanced AI because they constantly collect useful information such as location, communication activity, and daily habits. By controlling both the hardware and software, OpenAI could create a more seamless and personalized AI experience. This approach may change how people use smartphones in the future, making AI the primary interface instead of apps.

The phone is expected to feature a customized MediaTek Dimensity 9600 processor manufactured using advanced chip technology from TSMC. Recent reports suggest MediaTek may become the sole processor supplier for the project. The device is also rumored to include two separate AI processors. These chips could handle different tasks at the same time, such as image recognition and language processing, improving performance and efficiency.

Another reported feature is an upgraded image signal processor with enhanced HDR capabilities. This technology could help the camera better understand and capture real-world environments. Fast memory, high-speed storage, and improved security systems are also expected to be part of the device.

Interestingly, the smartphone project appears to differ from OpenAI’s earlier hardware plans. OpenAI and former Apple design chief Jony Ive had previously discussed creating new types of AI devices that would not rely on traditional screens. OpenAI acquired Ive’s startup, io Products, in 2025, strengthening its hardware ambitions.

Reports suggest that OpenAI is also developing other products, including a smart speaker with a built-in camera, smart glasses, and possibly wireless earbuds. However, some of these projects are still in development and could change before release.

To support its hardware efforts, OpenAI has reportedly hired more than 40 former Apple employees. Several experienced designers and engineers have joined the company, highlighting its commitment to building competitive consumer products.

The launch timeline has also changed. Earlier predictions suggested the smartphone would enter mass production in 2028. However, newer reports indicate production could begin in the first half of 2027. Analysts believe this faster schedule may be linked to OpenAI’s future business plans and growing competition in the AI hardware market.

If OpenAI successfully launches its smartphone and other devices, it could become a major competitor to Apple. As AI continues to evolve, the company appears determined to play a leading role in shaping the future of personal technology.