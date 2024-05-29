OpenAI Starts Training New Model: GPT-5 in the Works?

OpenAI has recently faced several controversies. The departure of Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist, was followed by the resignation of Jan Leike, head of the superalignment team. Leike’s resignation reportedly stemmed from disagreements with the leadership over the allocation of computing resources for safety research. In response to growing concerns about safety, OpenAI has established a Safety and Security Committee to address these issues and reinforce their commitment to safe AI development.

OpenAI has announced the formation of a Safety and Security Committee, which will provide recommendations on crucial safety and security decisions across all OpenAI projects. This move is part of the company’s effort to address growing safety concerns. Additionally, OpenAI has disclosed that it has started training its next frontier model, signaling continued advancements in its AI capabilities.

OpenAI has indicated that its next frontier model, which is unlikely to be named GPT-5, is expected to significantly push the boundaries of AI capabilities. The company anticipates that this new model will elevate their systems to a new level of performance, advancing their progress towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

During the launch of ChatGPT 4.0, OpenAI’s CTO, Mira Murati, hinted at the next major development, stating that “the next big thing is coming.” It now appears that OpenAI is aiming to release this new frontier model sometime in 2024.

The newly formed Safety and Security committee at OpenAI comprises key figures such as Sam Altman, Bret Taylor, Adam D’Angelo, and Nicole Seligman. Additionally, technical experts from within OpenAI will also be part of the committee. Over the next 90 days, the committee will assess the upcoming models, that might be or might nor be GPT-5 and provide their recommendations to the OpenAI board.

Additionally, it is worth noting that OpenAI recently removed the ‘Sky’ voice from ChatGPT, which bore an uncanny resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s voice in the movie “Her.” This action suggests that OpenAI might be preemptively addressing potential legal issues, amid rising concerns about the company’s ethical practices under CEO Sam Altman’s leadership.