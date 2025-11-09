OpenAI is preparing to launch its next generation of AI models, the GPT-5.1 family. The lineup will include three versions: GPT-5.1 (base), GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro. According to early reports, the new models will be available soon, with the Pro version expected to cost $200 per month for premium users.

Sources suggest that the GPT-5.1 models are already being deployed on Microsoft Azure, indicating that the public release is only a few weeks away. This timing matches OpenAI’s usual pattern of releasing a new model every three to four months. Since GPT-5 launched on August 7, 2025, the arrival of GPT-5.1 seems right on schedule.

OpenAI to Launch GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro Soon – What to Expect

While GPT-5.1 may not bring massive changes, it is expected to offer several noticeable improvements. Users can look forward to faster performance, smoother interactions, and stronger safeguards for health-related and sensitive queries. These refinements show OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to make its AI tools more reliable, safe, and efficient.

At the same time, OpenAI has been working on its Codex models, which power code generation and development tools. The company recently released GPT-5-Codex-Mini, also known as codex-mini-high. This version is designed to be cost-efficient while maintaining performance close to the high-end Codex model. It also offers 50% higher rate limits, meaning developers can make more requests without delays.

OpenAI explained that Codex-Mini is ideal for lighter or simpler coding tasks. It also helps users continue working when they approach their rate limits. For instance, when someone reaches 90% of their usage, the system will suggest switching to Codex-Mini to avoid interruptions.

In terms of capacity, GPT-5-Codex-Mini allows up to four times more usage than the regular GPT-5 Codex, with only a slight reduction in ability due to its smaller size. The update benefits ChatGPT Plus, Business, and Education users by giving them 50% higher rate limits. Meanwhile, Pro and Enterprise subscribers will enjoy priority processing for faster performance.

The upcoming GPT-5.1 models are also expected to enhance Codex performance further. This means users may experience improved code generation speed and accuracy when the new update goes live.

However, OpenAI isn’t the only player preparing new AI advancements. Google is reportedly testing its Gemini 3 Pro model, while Anthropic is working on a new version of its Claude AI. The growing competition shows how fast the AI race is moving, with every company pushing for smarter, safer, and more powerful models.

In short, GPT-5.1 marks another step forward for OpenAI. It may not revolutionize the experience, but it will bring better performance, stronger reliability, and more advanced features. For users and developers alike, the next few weeks could be an exciting time as GPT-5.1 officially arrives — opening another chapter in the evolution of artificial intelligence.